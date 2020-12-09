Donald Patrick Leone, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Donald P. Leone shares the news of his passing on Tuesday, December 1, 2020–eleven days prior to his 71st birthday.

He was the middle child of Anthony and Mary Leone, deceased and the siblings of Frank (Marlene), his twin brother, Dennis (Debe), Anthony (Phyllis) and Carol (George) Wainio.

Don knew at a young age he wanted to be an attorney and excelled academically to achieve that goal. He was inducted into the National Honor Society at East High School, served on Student Government at Youngstown State University where he graduated in 1972 and was a proud member of ThetaXi Fraternity. In 1975, Don completed his Juris Doctorate from the South Texas College of Law (now known as Texas A & M University Law Center) in Houston, Texas. He then passed the Bar Exam becoming a lawyer on April 30, 1976.

His practice commenced as a general one, officing with Attorney Rigelhaupt and then developed into a private one where he specialized in Real Estate Law. Always pleased to share his knowledge and legal skills, Don provided part-time instruction for classes at John Carroll University in Cleveland, Youngstown State University and was a presenter for the Ohio Real Estate Seminar. Don also became the Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Mahoning County, Chief Prosecutor for the Real Estate Tax Foreclosure Department and the Attorney and Prosecutor for the Village of Poland.

Don had varied interests, especially devouring the latest news on current affairs and politics. Never an observer, he participated in the campaigns of local candidates regardless of party affiliation always wanting the “best individual for the job” in his opinion. Don’s other passion was golf. He belonged to numerous leagues, including the Y-League where he sponsored a team for many decades. Playing every opportunity he could locally was never enough. He regularly joined family, friends or anyone else immersed in the sport on golfing excursions to experience unique courses throughout the United States and as any golfer can attest, Don was thrilled to have achieved a hole-in-one at Tippecanoe Country Club!

A man with both of social and business concerns, Don participated in organizations including the Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce (once as an area Representative in Washington D.C.). He was Legal Counsel for the Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors and on the Board of Directors at the Tippecanoe Country Club. Additionally, Don held the position of President in numerous organizations including Toastmasters, the Wolves Club as well as the Potential Development Program. Other charitable activities included hosting an annual Christmas dinner party which, many felt marked the beginning of the holiday season, gathered donations for the Saint Vincent de Paul’s Society Food Bank.

Despite all his activities, Don delighted in the family he created which began on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 1977 when he married Karin G. Celli. He was especially proud of his sons, James “Jay” Anthony and Bradley “Brad” Allen and cherished his role as father exceeding in importance any of his other achievements. He enjoyed being involved in their lives, coached their soccer teams and sought other ways to provide activities he knew they would enjoy and enrich their lives. Don dearly loved all those who called him Uncle which include Tracey (Mike) Panik, Courtney and Kevin (Andi) Leone as well as Leanne and Danielle Wainio. Don was delighted to become a great-uncle also to Landon and Franklin Panik and Charlotte Leone.

Don grew up in the Immaculate Conception Parish where, in his youth, he participated in the Young Christian Students group and, as an adult, became a Lector at weekly Mass. This parish is now that of St. Angela Merici and where Don will have his Resurrection Mass on Thursday, December 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no family visitation hours and internment at the Calvary Cemetery will immediately follow the private catholic service. Those wanting to observe Don’s religious service can view it virtually over the internet. The opportunity will be made possible through live-streaming via the link https://youtu.be/mqP2YX55OxI.

Anyone caring to memorialize Donald in a material manner, is suggested to make a contribution to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley at https://mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org/ and on the donate page, select the option “I would like to dedicate this donation” or directly contact:

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley Hours: Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509. Phone: 330-792-5522. For general inquiries: miberis@shfbmv.org.

