VOLANT, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, November 2, 2023, the world bid farewell to a remarkable man, Donald Lynn Little, at the age of 79. Don passed away under the compassionate care of Hospice of the Valley.

Don was born on March 10, 1944, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania.

As a child Don was surrounded by a loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins, all members of the Miller, Christner, Gerhart, Thompson, and McCully families.

Don attended Penn State, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Always driven by a desire to effect positive change, after graduation, he joined VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) and relocated to Chicago. Eventually, Don settled in New Castle, beginning a lifelong career as a counselor at the YDC (Youth Development Center). Here he formed friendships that would last a lifetime.

During this time, Don met the love of his life, Carole. Don and Carole recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 25, a testament to the enduring love and partnership they shared. With time, Don and Carole made their home in Volant, and their son, Mathew Brody, was born. Don’s support for Brody was unwavering, and he took immense pride in the man Brody became. In Brody’s words, “My dad was a very kind and gentle person who taught me a lot about empathy, kindness, civility, and, of course, having compassion for people that are suffering or struggling through life. He was a great teacher and friend, and I’ll miss him dearly.” Don’s love and support for his family was boundless. He never shied away from hard work, dedicating himself to helping his family in every way possible.

Don was not content with merely living in his community; he was determined to make it better. As a member of the town council, he tirelessly advocated for positive changes. Even after resigning from the council, he continued to work to bring people together. Further, Don forged many friendships within the Amish community in Volant.

Don’s life was filled with diverse interests and passions. In his youth, he was an active member of the “Second Wind Runners Club,” dedicating much of his time to racing. Later in life, he discovered the pleasures of playing Bridge, relishing his weekly Bridge tournaments. Don and Carole found solace in nature, enjoying hiking and biking. Don found great joy in family celebrations. He had an insatiable love for reading, delving into topics ranging from history and philosophy to religion and spirituality. Don loved to share his knowledge with friends and family.

Known for his unwavering positivity, he never spoke ill of others, holding a deep commitment to social justice causes and readily extending a helping hand to those in need. Don’s affable nature and unmatched compassion for others left a profound impact on those fortunate enough to know him.

Don is preceded in death by his sister, Myrna, but his memory lives on in the hearts of his beloved family, his wife, Carole; his son, Brody, and Brody’s spouse, Christy, along with their son, Oliver and his sister, Sydna.

A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date to honor the extraordinary man he was. Donald Little’s light continues to shine through the lives he touched, and his memory will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

