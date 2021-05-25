Donald Dean Gerhardt, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, May 19, 2021, Donald Dean Gerhardt, age 68, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, passed away at his home, after a five year battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 5, 1952 to George and Doris (Johnson) Gerhart.

Many people knew him as Spider.

Donald “Spider” had multiple careers throughout his life but his favorite was his traveling carnival life. It was there that he met his beautiful wife, while running his favorite ride called Spider. Donald “Spider” enjoyed hunting, fishing, carnivals, motorcycles, tinkering, mechanic work, history, music and guitar but most of all cherished spending time with family and grandpuppies.

Donald “Spider” is survived by his wife, Robin D. (Minto) Gerhardt of Mercer, Pennsylvania; children, Donald D. Gerhart of Chillicothe, Ohio, James R. Brooks (Shannon) of Mooresboro, North Carolina, Shawn E. Gerhardt, Nicole A. Gerhardt, Brandi M. (Gerhardt) Chambers (Mike), Dallas M. Gerhardt and Kasey D. Gerhardt, all of Mercer, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Gerhart of Keystone Heights, Florida and three grandpuppies.

Besides his parents, George and Doris Gerhart; a son, Mark A Gerhart of Odessa, Texas and brothers, George Gerhart, David Gerhart and Ronnie Gerhart, are deceased.

