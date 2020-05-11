Donald Bruce Wheeler, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Donald Bruce Wheeler, age 67, of New Castle, passed into the Lord’s embrace.

He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on September 17, 1952 to George and Karla (Glass) Wheeler.

Donald is survived by his children, Brandon, Brian, Laurena, Annabella, Alaigha Wheeler; siblings, Karl, Larry, Raymond Wheeler, Sandra Watt and six grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by his brother, Terry Wheeler.

Donald is a 1970 graduate of Neshannock High School, United States Veteran, retired Local #207 Iron Worker and beloved father.

Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, as well as a love for muscle cars, time with friends, family, but his most joy came from the time he spent with anyone of his grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by many friends and his entire family.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc.

