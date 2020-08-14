Donald Bennett Allen, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, August 6, 2020, Donald Bennett Allen, age 61, of Newton Falls, passed at Cleveland Clinic of complications from cancer.

He was born at St Joseph’s Hospital, Warren on February 25, 1959 to Howard Bennett and Barbara Lee (Inbody) Allen.

Don is the oldest of four children, was a single father of four children and a grandfather to seven grandchildren.

He is survived by his siblings, Laura J. (Allen) Young, David Allen, Daniel Allen: children, Joshua (Sarah) Allen of Canfield, Ohio, Sara Allen ( Fiancé Brad Thorpe); children Brooklynn, Christian, Logan of Howland, Ohio, Carrie Allen; children Haylee, Isabella, and Patrick of Newton Falls, OH, Jacob Allen ( Christine Wilson); daughter Eden of Newton Falls, Ohio.

Don grew up in Newton Falls, attended and graduated from Jackson-Milton Schools and earned his welding certificate from the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School, class of 1977.

In 1979 Don moved to Arizona and worked as a welder for the Magma Copper Company/BHP. In 1999, he returned to Newton Falls to be with family and in October 2002 he obtained his CDL License.

Don was a family man and a single father who dedicated his life to children; family always came first. He had a huge heart and a comforting calming way about him. He never hesitated to lend a helping hand.

Don enjoyed spending most of his time with his family and friends and absolutely adored his grandkids; taking them to the movies and passing down his “Dad” wisdom and cracking “Dad” jokes. When he wasn’t with his family he would spend time watching sports and listening to classic rock, his favorite band…Pink Floyd and his channel Y-103…listening to Sunday Morning Over Easy while making breakfast for his children and grandchildren. Don was an avid concert goer and loved going to River Rock at the Amp, where he would be there every Saturday, in the same spot with his lawn chair.

Don enjoyed riding his Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle with his best friend, Kevin Valot and his brother, David, taking trips using maps and back roads and NOT using a GPS. He had a passion for Astronomy and stargazing and one day wanted to work on his photography skills. Don loved the mountains in Arizona and cherished the desert sunrises and sunsets.

As per Don’s request, there will be no public services and a cremation will take place.

