AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dona R. Kettering, 69, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Mercy Health of Youngstown, following a brief illness.

Dona was an Atlantic Braves enthusiast. She enjoyed playing bingo, yard sales with friends and watching Hallmark movies.

Dona is survived by her son, John (Tracey) Toole of Canfield; her grandson, John (Illiana) Sprouse of Florida; mother, Rosemary Sheets of Malvern and brother, Richard (Sheila) Burns of Wellsville.

Dona was preceded in death by her father, Donald Burns and her fiance Daniel Groves.

Dona will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

