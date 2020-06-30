Don Bernard Baker, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Sunday, June 28, 2020, Don Bernard Baker, age 89, of Canfield, passed at home surrounded by his family.

He was born in Marion, Ohio on August 5, 1930 to George Lawrence and Nellie Marie (Miers) Baker.

Don honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict earning a Bronze Star.

He is survived by his children, Donald Baker of Canfield, formerly of Eastlake, John “Mike” (Sue) Baker of Eastlake and Denise (Charles) Booms of Canfield; grandchildren, Donald (Kellie Taylor) Baker, Jr. of Eastlake, Emilie (Jeremy) Taylor of North Olmstead, Derek (Alex Mulac) Baker of Lakewood, Kacy Baker of Lakewood, Kristy (Christopher) Gnandt of Green and Charles “Chase” (Jessica) Booms of Columbiana; 11 great-grandchildren; twin brother, John; Gwen and other siblings, Marjorie, Joyce and Robert.

Besides his parents, Don was also preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn (Zeller) Baker and his siblings, George, Joseph and Richard.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Don Bernard Baker, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 1, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.