Domanic “Dom” Joseph Kaleolani Suraci, Meadville, PA

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Domanic “Dom” Joseph Kaleolani Suraci, age 31, passed away on Friday, February 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born on October 21, 1989 in Meadville, PA to Victor J. Surachi and Heidi L. Kenney.

Dom worked as an independent contractor specializing in interior finishing.

He enjoyed many interests and hobbies, including playing guitar, riding his dirt bike, reading, cooking, hiking, skateboarding, art, traveling and enjoying adventures in nature. Most of all he enjoyed the relationships he made throughout his life and the memorable times he had with friends and family, including spending time with his adored only niece.

Memories of Dom will cherished by his many loved ones, including his parents; his sister, Nicole Suraci; his niece, Ariana L. McDonough; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends whom he also considered family. He could never leave his family without saying, “I love you always!”

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Puna and Papa Ray and Grandma Suraci.

Dom had a blanket printed with Psalm 139 on it for his dear friends’ baby. He said, “It is so important to blanket your children in the Word of God.” He truly loved God and fervently sought Him. Dom, like all of us, had his personal struggles; however, he refused to allow his shortcomings to stop the flow of God through him.

In honor of Dom’s strong relationship with God, please bring a blanket or throw to cover yourself at his service, a celebration of light and love. As we remember the warmth and comfort of God’s covering, memories of him will cover our own sorrow as we mourn and heal from his loss. Dom will surely be there in spirit hosting the celebration.

Domanic’s family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the New Life Church, 2250 E. Western Reserve Rd., Poland, OH 44514.

Services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Juan Rivera officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Domanic Suraci’s honor to Adult and Teen Challenge Ohio Valley (https://atcov.org/) or Set Beautiful Free (https://setbeautifulfree.org/). There will also be a bench and Jesus Tree for everyone to enjoy in Domanic’s name at Mill Creek Park.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

