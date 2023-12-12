BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, December 6, 2023, Dolores Joan Iannucci, age 89, passed away in Boardman, Ohio.

She was born in Cranford, New Jersey on May 18, 1934, to Warren W. and Rose M. (Galati) Winfield.

Dolores had fond memories growing up in summertime on the Jersey Shore. Following high school graduation in 1952, Dolores worked as a secretary at Rutgers University in New Brunswick where she met her husband, Angelo J. Iannucci. She also worked as a model in New York City. Dolores was crowned Miss New Jersey in 1965 and went on to compete in the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.

Dolores lived in Youngstown for 64 years where she was a dear member of the community.

She was a member of St. Christine Church. She was a member of the advisory board for the Oblate Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and a member of the Cinquanta Club, a group of friends and benefactors of the Oblate Sisters in Hubbard, Ohio. She was a member of the Mended Hearts Organization, the local chapter of the American Heart Association and the Italian Education Foundation.

Dolores was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking “all things Italian” (especially pasta), baking breads and pies, knitting and crossword puzzles. She loved playing Bridge and was an avid reader of books, magazines and newspapers.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Angelo and her brothers, Warren Winfield and Bruce Winfield.

She is survived by her three children, Joen, Jon and Robert and three grandchildren, Michael Haring, Anna and AJ Chadwick.

Throughout her 89 years, Dolores touched many lives. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

In memory of Dolores, contributions can be made to your local chapter of the American Heart Association.

