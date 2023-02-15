YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Anne Lane, age 79, died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, February 6, 2023.

She was born January 26, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio to Julius and Rose Ann (Hoffer) Durda.

In her youth, Dolores participated as a Hungarian dancer for St. Stephen of Hungary Roman Catholic Church. She would carry that love of dancing throughout her entire life.

Following her graduation from Fitch High School in 1963, she married Richard George White.

During her lifetime, she loved and cared for many animals. Her favorite color was red.

Dolores was a long-time member of Holy Apostles Parish located in Youngstown.

She took great pride in manufacturing batteries for antique cars that would be shown or driven in antique car shows. She was the owner and operator of Antique Auto Battery for over 30 years. She was also employed as an upper level manager with Dollar Bank for many years.

She leaves behind her daughter, Christine (Greg) Frenzel of Youngstown, Ohio; granddaughter, Megan (Louie) White Novakovich of Cortland, Ohio; siblings, Margie (Alvin) Sams of Liberty, Ohio, David (Alice) Durda of Austintown, Ohio and Michael (Robin) Durda of Austintown, Ohio and daughter-in-law, Erika White of McDonald, Ohio. She also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her second husband, David Alfred Lane and her son, Richard Charles White.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Parish, 421 Covington Street, Youngstown, OH 44510 .

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

