Dolly “Sis” Mae Troll, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020, Dolly “Sis” Troll, age 68, of Lake Milton, passed away at home with her beloved children by her side.

She was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on December 9, 1951 a daughter of Charles Goldinger and Bonnie (Pittser) Goldinger Watson.

Sis is survived by her parents, William and Bonnie Watson of Panama City, Florida; children, Anessa (Aalamar) Hornung of Barnegat, New Jersey, Ryan (Amanda) Hahn of Canfield and Kyle Hoefling of Mount Holly, New Jersey; grandchildren, Jordan, Khali, Logan, Ryan, Darien and Bentley; great-grandchildren, Eveayah, Kenliee and Jaziah; siblings, Chuck (Lisa) Goldinger and Ron (Sally) Goldinger, all of Maryland, Stan Goldinger of New Jersey, Dennis Goldinger of Akron, Bonnie Goldinger and Donna (Donn) Smoker all of Florida, Robin Goldinger of Maryland and Denise Smith of Akron; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her fur baby and best friend, Destiny.

Besides her father, Sis was also preceded in death by her brother, David Goldinger; grandson, Julian Terrell and on January 24, 2015 by her husband, Daniel “Bud” Troll, who she married on July 16, 1999.

Sis graduated in 1971 from Bowie High School in Maryland and was later employed for over 20 years as a presser at a dry cleaner. Most recently she bartended at Schilling Mills Tavern in Berlin Center until she was diagnosed with lung cancer in June of 2019.

Sis was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed sharing amazing stories about her customers that she considered family but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

The family encourages everyone to join them on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. for a Celebration of Life gathering at the Craig Beach Fire Hall, 1797 Grandview Road, Lake Milton, OH 44429. Everyone is asked to wear baby blue, Sis’s favorite color.

In leu of flowers, the family requests any material donations be made in Sis’s name to Compassionate Wigs & Salon 224, 1295 Boardman-Canfield Road #3, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting www.cremateohio.com.

