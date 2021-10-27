D’Lashun Malinda “DeDee” Delaine, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, D’Lashun Malinda “DeDee” Delaine, age 37, passed away at Cleveland Clinic after a long battle with illness.

She was born on June 13, 1984, in Youngstown, Ohio to Carnell Delaine, Sr. and Tonja (Cook) Delaine.

She leaves behind two daughters to mourn her passing.

Services for friends will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Abundant Love Outreach Ministry, 93 E Myrtle Street, Youngstown, Ohio at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of D’Lashun Malinda “DeDee” Delaine, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.