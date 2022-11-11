STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Dion James Gragorace, age 51, of Struthers passed away at home.

He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 18, 1971 to Robert J. and Patricia A. (Barbato) Gragorace.

Dion is survived by his mother, Patricia of Struthers; brothers, Robert Gragorace, Jr. and Joseph (the late Victoria) Gragorace, both of Youngstown; great-nephew, Kade Reble; niece, Monica Gragorace; great-nieces, Jordyn Ward and Jasmyn Ward; aunt and Godmother, Kathy Gragorace of Greenville, Ohio and other family members.

Dion was a big time Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved heavy metal music.

Memorial and family to receive friends from 4:30 to 7:30 pm on Wednesday, November, 16, 2022 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateoho.com.

