Didier Coic, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 13, 2020, Didier Coic, age 65, of Poland, passed away peacefully.

He was born in Paris, France on December 9, 1955 to Marie DiGiacomo.

Didier proudly served our country in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his significant other, Joann Chagnot.

