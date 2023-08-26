AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, July 20, 2023, Dianne Lyn Crivelli, age 64, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home from a stroke.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on July 22, 1958, to Mario and Marilyn Crivelli.

Dianne graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and the Mahoning County Joint Vocational School in 1977 receiving a cosmetology license which she maintained throughout her adult life.

She retired from Worthington Industries after 30 years of service to take care of her elderly parents and her developmentally disabled sister, Debbie, who preceded her in death by four days.

Dianne and Debbie enjoyed shopping together. Dianne was a Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed attending live concerts of her favorite country music artists.

Dianne leaves her twin brother, Donald G. Crivelli, Darren L. Crivelli of Austintown, David (Linn) Crivelli of Scotts Valley, California; nephew, Nickolas Crivelli of Scotts Vally, California; niece, Anne Crivelli of Dallas, Texas; cousins, Charles (Mary) Neff of Birmingham, Michigan, Bonnie Lou (Dr. Nelson) Weaver of Canton, Ohio and Amanda Rae Pilolli of Fort Worth, Texas, as well as, close friends Margaret Snead, MaryJo Lariccia, both of Austintown and Dorothy and Colleen Forestal both of Boardman.

Besides her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her sister, Debbie Crivelli.

Dianne and Debbie were both interred on August 16, 2023, at Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

No public service will be observed.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dianne Lyn Crivelli, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.