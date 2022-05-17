COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana J. Arkwright, 81, of Columbiana, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on January 4, 1941 in Salem, Ohio to Paul and Betty (Aldridge) Haus.

She loved the Lord and served Him for most of her adult life leading Bible Studies and teaching Sunday School. She used every opportunity she could to share her love for Jesus. Diana volunteered and worked for The Way Station in Columbiana from its foundation. She lived to serve others in the community and shine the light of Jesus. She could be found most mornings starting the day with her Bible on her outdoor patio, surrounded by flowers, during the warm weather months.

Diana enjoyed traveling to stage shows with her best friend of nearly 30 years, Gaynell. She crocheted and made dozens of blankets for her kids, grandkids and friends throughout the years. Every wedding was blessed with one of Diana’s handmade blankets. In addition, she was a wicked spoons player with her family and was merciless when it came to playing Uno. She loved to slap the draw four on you when you least expected it. Euchre was another favorite and you could be sure she would ask, “So what’s trump?” She was also fond of drinking coffee with cream and drank it as often as possible.

She was an example of strength and encouragement for her granddaughter as they each traveled their respective journeys with cancer. Without a doubt, her greatest joy in life was being a grandma, nana and great-grandma.

Diana leaves to cherish her memory her children, Debra (Bill) Ritchie of Florida, Cheryl (Mark) Kholos of Salem, Ohio, Carol “CJ” (Kevin) Dickman of Columbiana, Ohio, Edward (Georgie) Arkwright, Jr. of Leetonia, Ohio and Elizabeth (Michael) Kidd of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew (Caitlin) Ritchie, Danielle (Cory) Mortz, Josh Kholos, Bethany (Mike) Kholos Barnes, Zachari (Sam) Dickman, Benjamin (Jennifer) Dickman, Jacob Arkwright, Kirstin (Daniel) Landers, Kaleb Arkwright, Brooke (Eli Hayes) Arkwright, Camden Kidd and Merci Kidd and 13 great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. and a Celebration of Life at 4:00 p.m. will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, OH 44460. A bereavement dinner will immediately follow the Celebration of Life at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Diana’s memory may be made to The Way Station, 769 Springfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

