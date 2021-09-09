Diane Ford, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, September 4, 2021, Diane Ford, age 77, of Youngstown, passed away at Hospice House, losing her battle with respiratory failure.

She was born in Frankford Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 21, 1944 to John Arthur and Jeanne Dorothea (Du Charnce) Ginter.

Diane was a 1962 graduate of Champion High School.

She met Tom Ford at Ohio Fast Freight where they worked together and later wed on September 10, 1976.

Diane became a stay-at-home mom for a long time but when she started back to work, she was employed as a legal secretary for a local attorney office here in the Valley.

Diane was a spitfire and very stubborn but she had a warm heart. She would do anything for you if she thought she was helping you. Diane loved planting flowers, sewing and crocheting blankets and sweaters. Early on as a stay-at-home mom, Diane made and painted ceramics that she enjoyed selling at local craft shows. Her favorite treats were chocolate peppermint patties, thumbprint cookies or any cookies. Diane loved having a cup of tea in the morning and recently discovered her love for bottled sweet tea. Her favorite food was sweet and sour chicken. Diane was a dog lover, especially to her dog, Nicky, who is passed. She would have loved to had more dogs. One of Diane’s greatest joys was when her grandchildren came to visit and she was able to bake and shower them with her special treats.

Diane is survived by her husband, Tom Ford; daughter, Dawn Polas and her children, Katlyn Shaner, Patrick Polas and Mollie Polas; son, Ronald W (Dana) Kohute and their children, Grace Kohute and Madeline Litton; grandchildren, Ciera Szabo, Chad Szabo and Josh Szabo and stepson, Brian Ford (Mark Diehl).

Besides her parents, John and Jeanne Ginter, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, John Ginter and stepdaughter, Shelby Szabo.

