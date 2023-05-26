EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, April 30, 2023, Diane Delia Bauer of East Palestine, Ohio, died peacefully at Hospice of the Valley House House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 10, 1960.

Diane had many interests and talents. She was a fantastic baker, everyone said once you had one of her rainbow cookies, no other cookies would come close. She also kept herself busy, with crocheting and reading. She loved a good Harlequin Romance novel and anything written by Anne McCaffrey. Diane was also young at heart. If she was at an amusement park, she always looked for the best rollercoasters to ride, especially the ones with lots of loops. Diane was a free spirit. Her favorite bands were Rush, Jethro Tull, Yes and Queen, she loved to sing along and dance whenever she could.

Most of all she loved her family and wanted the best for them. Diane was kind hearted, loving and when ever you were together with her, you were making beautiful memories.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Bauer and Dehlia Bauer; her companion, David Kibler and her brother-in-law, Doug Bauer.

