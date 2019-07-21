Diane (Blews) Kelly, New Castle, PA – Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – In UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Friday, July 19, 2019, Diane C. (Blews) Kelly, age 73, of New Castle passed into God’s Care.

She was born in New Castle on January 11, 1946, to Mendal Blews and Elizabeth (Schuster Blews) Crawford.

Diane is survived by her beloved husband, Lawrence “Larry” Kelly of New Castle; children, Lori (Ralph) McConnell, Lisa (Darrell) Frazier, Christie (Jake Wright) Libert, Heather (Paul Moore) Kelly, all of New Castle, Keven (Heather) Kelly, Monica (Bill) Rearick, both of Butler, Tristan (Stuart) Craig of New Wilmington, Mary (Aaron) Rogers of Butler; eighteen grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and a boy, number eleven, expected in November 2019.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.