Diana Marie Cruz, Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Services by Gary S Silvat

March 28, 2020

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Diana Marie Cruz, age 61, of Youngstown, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, after a several year battle with cancer. 

She was born in Bronx, New York on July 16, 1958 to Juan and Salvadora (Ruiz) Cruz.

Diana is survived by her brothers, John Paul “JP” (Shari Shinn) Cruz of Darlington, Pennsylvania, Leslie “Les” (Denise Nardulli) Cruz, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and nephew, John Paul Cruz.

