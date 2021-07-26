Diana Lynn Miller, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Lynn (Tharp) Miller, age 60, left this world expectedly on Saturday, July 24, 2021 in her Brookfield, Ohio home.

She was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania on January 31, 1961, to the late Arthur Tharp and Diane (Tharp) Miller.

Diana loved life and fell in love with the art of hairstyling immediately following high school. She graduated from Sharon High School in 1979 and then went on to obtain a cosmetology license from Wilmar Beauty School. Diana pursued this passion for over 30 years.

Even with her busy work schedule she still found the time to volunteer at a local food pantry no matter what city she lived in.

Those that remember her probably sat in her chair at one time or another. She could always be counted on for a good story and lots of laughs. She will forever be remembered for her remarkable talent for hairstyling and free spirited personality. Diana will forever be missed but will be available for haircuts in Heaven for any in need.

Diana is survived by her son, Matthew Cremonese and his wife, Jennifer, of Inman, South Carolina. She also leaves behind her mother, Diane and her companion, John Lapsa; brother, Lee Tharp; sister, Kim Shander and her husband, Brian; sister, Amy Mortimer; nieces and nephews, Danielle, Andrea, Samantha, Jacob and Giovanni and many great-nieces and -nephews.

A private celebration of life service will be held for her immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your local food pantry in her memory.

