BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, December 1, 2023, Dennis Ray Wilson, 71, of Boardman, Ohio, passed away at home with his family by his side.

He was born in Youngstown on March 4, 1952, to Maxwell Charles, Sr. and Charlotte Ruth (Rodenbaugh) Wilson.

Dennis is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Colleen Ann (Parker) Wilson of Boardman; daughters, Christine (George III) Davis of Austintown, Mary (Nicholas) Schemetti of Boardman; grandchildren, Troy (fiancée, Taylor Warmouth) Wilson of Austintown, Elizabeth Schemetti of Brookfield and Kenny Schemetti of Boardman; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Bryce, Sydney, Ryan and Wyatt Wilson; brother, Gerald (Sandra) Wilson of Cortland; in-laws, Rollin and Dorothy Parker of Youngstown and sister-in-law, Janice Wilson of Grove City, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Dennis was also preceded in death by his brother, Maxwell “Skip” Wilson, Jr.; nephew, Jeffery Wilson and brothers-in-law, James ”Doze” Parker and Thomas Parker.

Dennis retired after working in the auto manufacturing industry; first with General Motors for 25 years then Delphi-Packard for the last six years. He enjoyed bowling and golf most of his life, but in retirement he loved playing video games, especially Minecraft, Call of Duty and Borderlands. He was also a fan of NASCAR and could be found watching the excitement during racing season.

Viewing and family to receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 3, 2023, at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc, 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

A private burial will take place in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

