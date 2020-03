CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Dennis Yourchisin, age 59, of Campbell passed to be with the Lord.

He was born on December 15, 1960 to Joseph and Josephine (Podralski) Yourchisin.

Full obituary to appear soon.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Joseph Yourchisin, please visit our tribute store.