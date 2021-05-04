Dennis Jon Dyer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis J. Dyer, age 65, of Vero Beach, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born in Jamestown, New York on July 31, 1955 to Richard and Beverly (Ferguson) Dyer.

Dennis graduated from Canfield High School in 1974.

Later he worked in the auto parts business at Big “B” Greenwood Chevrolet and as an assembler at Walmart.

He eventually retired and moved to Florida where he loved walking his dog, Moe. He enjoyed being an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan, watching NASCAR and most of all, spending time with family. He especially loved all of his grandchildren. He’ll be remembered for the grandpa advice he gave Rae’Anna and Phillip when he spent time with them. Dennis had a very witty sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He was known as “Wier.” One of the things he always told his family was “only the strong survive.”

His memory will be cherished by his longtime companion, Linda Komara; his children, Amy (Clester) Dean, Tiffany (Robert) Dyer, Shannon (Mike) Fecko, Amy Komara and Ed Komara; his grandchildren, Natalie (Ben) Plant, Taylor, Nate, Allison, Rae’Anna, Dominic, Phillip, Morgan, Ryan and Ed, Jr. (Kenzy) and his siblings, George Dyer of New York state, Mike (Shirley) Dyer of South Carolina and Beth (Mike) Anderson of Youngstown, Ohio.

