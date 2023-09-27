YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Denise Ann (Wilson) Ciccone, age 57, who passed away peacefully on Friday, September 22, 2023 at her residence with her family by her side.

She was born December 8, 1965 in Martins Ferry, Ohio, a daughter of Carl Henry and Judith Ann (Sheppard) Wilson.

Denise married her husband, Patrick Ciccone on February 22, 1967 and together they raised their beautiful family. Diane was a homemaker who made her house a home with the tender, loving care that she demonstrated to her family every day.

She enjoyed watching home improvement shows and she excelled at home decor. Denise loved the holidays and her home was always festive and decorated. She enjoyed listening to music, especially jazz. Most of all she loved her family and friends and wanted the best for all of them.

She leaves to honor her memory, her husband, Patrick Ciccone of Youngstown; children, LaRaye (Brian Pollock) of Youngstown, LouAnn (James Bell) Ciccone of Youngstown, Kayela (Jim) Gibson of Boardman, Sierra Ciccone of Youngstown and Phillip Ciccone of California and grandchildren, Ellaina, Jasmine, Jordan, Jayden, James, Khloe, Avalynn, Elli, Bree, Logan and Zoey.

Her father, Carl Henry Wilson, preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Douglas Wilson.

She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

