Denise Adele Iliff, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, December 29, 2019, Denise Adele Iliff, age 67, of Masury, passed into the Lord’s embrace.

She was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Harold and Marion (Herald) Whenry.

Denise graduated from Mercer High School and also attended Mercer County Career Center.

She was employed at UPMC Farrell where she worked for 37 years as an LPN.

Denise is survived by her husband, Mike of Masury; children, Ken (Leslie) Taylor of California and Adrienne Iliff of Masury; grandchildren, Zachary, Crimson, Wayne and Kylan; siblings, Debbie (John) Reeher, Doyle, Danne, Darren Whenry, all of Mercer and the dog, McKenna.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Whenry.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To send condolences or to share memories please visit: www.cremateohio.com.

