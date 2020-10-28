Denise A. Martin, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A Martin, age 55, of Austintown, passed away at AustinWoods Nursing Center on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

She was born in Beeville, Texas on December 19, 1964 to Dennis and Nancy (Welsh) Martin.

