YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Jean Schulte, 76, died peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022 surrounded by her family.

She was born September 17, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of William and Helen (Woodall) Watson.

Delores worked as a nurses aide and retired from Diamond Head Nursing Home in North Lima, Ohio.

She was a talented and crafty person. In her free time, she would crochet and knit all sorts of different things. She also enjoyed playing bingo whenever she could but mostly, she loved to be with family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Delores will certainly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Delores is survived by her son, Larry Schulte of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and her grandchildren, Lauren Schulte of Brookfield, Ohio, Larry Schulte III of Brookfield, Ohio, Ronnie Stanford of Hubbard, Ohio, Tara Stanford of Hubbard, Ohio, Stanley (Evan) Dornbusch of Dayton, Ohio, William Adams of Wisconsin, Alicia Schulte of Brookfield, Ohio, Donnie Schulte of Brookfield, Ohio and Dustin Schulte of Brookfield, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry Schulte, Sr. and her daughters, Loretta Schulte Stanford and Teri Lynn Stanford.

