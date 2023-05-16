BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, May 13, 2023, Delores Eileen Evans, age 89, of Boardman, Ohio passed away at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on January 7, 1934 to Otto and Myrtle (Timmons) Evans.

Delores is survived by her children, Rev. Michael (JoAnn) Pangio and Eileen (Lawrence) Dixie, all of Youngstown and John Pangio of Boardman; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Delores retired from General Motors.

She was a member of Abundant Harvest World Out Reach Center in Austintown and was a country/western singer. She performed under the stage name of Dee Evans.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silva,t Inc.

