MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, November 17, 2023, Delbert Eugene Richards, passed away peacefully with his family by his side.

He was born In Warren, Ohio on April 26, 1945, to Robert Edward and June LaFern (Grafton) Richards.

Delbert was a lifelong resident of Mineral Ridge and honorably served his country in the United States Army.

He was employed as a heavy equipment operator, and he retired from WCI Steel.

Delbert enjoyed all sports, and he was an avid golfer. He was a super fan of OSU football, and enjoyed car racing, and gun collecting. Delbert also had a great love for dogs, especially his dog, Poppy Sue II.

Delbert is survived by his loving family, daughters, Michelle (Brandon) Perkins, Julie Richards, Kelley (Patrick Shane) Richards-Shane; grandchildren, Brittany Parker, two grandsons, and one great-grandson.

Delbert was never idle, he was either working hard, playing, or watching sports.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Lease on Life (animal rescue), 2773 East Midlothian Blvd. Struthers, Ohio 44471 in memory of Delbert.

