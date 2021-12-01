Debra S. (Woolley) Acierno, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, November 21, 2021, Debra S. Woolley Acierno, age 66, of Youngstown, passed away surrounded by her loving family.

Debbie was born on February 26, 1955 and was one of eight children born to the late Robert E. and Dorothy Hughes Woolley.

Debbie, born and raised in the Youngstown area, worked outside of her home for various employers while raising her children. She believed she was placed in this life to help heal others, which is why she later in life became a licensed massage therapist. Debbie proved her dedication to working hard. It was through her very successful business that she met many loyal clients whom also became dear friends. Any friend of Debbie would say her smile and laughter could light up a room and she would do anything to help others when needed.

She loved her family and friends dearly and would spend her time, in her words, “letting lose and having a ball.” In her free time, Debbie could be found working in her yard, flower gardening, dining with friends and family, baking, enjoying the outdoors, attending craft shows and planning her next vacation. Debbie’s favorite time of the year was the holiday season where she would find great pleasure and fulfillment in entertaining family and friends at her home. She will be remembered singing Christmas carols and dancing while she decorated her tree and her home.

Debbie is survived by her companion in life, Milan Bickerstaff; her children, Randy (Alicia) Acierno, David (Vanessa) Acierno and Ashley (Jake) Acierno and her siblings, Judith (the late Harry) Foraker, Don (Connie) Woolley, Alan (Janice) Woolley and Peggy Lucyk. Debbie also leaves behind to cherish her memories, her grandchildren, Taylor, Mackenzie, Conner, Lukas, Logan, Rylee, Alexis, Jordan and Elliot and great-grandchild, Joseph.

Besides her parents, Debbie was also preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy (the late John) Kaglic, Robert Woolley and Thomas (the late Connie) Woolley.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Austintown Baptist Church, 1180 S. Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515. Family and friends may call between the hours of 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. A prayer service will begin directly afterward.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

