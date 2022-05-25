AUSTINOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Debra Ruth Tunison, age 67, of Austintown, Ohio passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born in Youngstown on April 8, 1955 to Richard C. Jr., and Jean (Beck) Tunison.



Debbie is survived by her siblings, Richard “Dick” (Gina) Tunison, Jr., David Tunison, Thomas Tunison all of Austintown, Donna (Jack) Murphy of Ravenna; aunt, Mary Porrazzo of Austintown; nieces and nephews.



Debbie was a 1973 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Debbie was a medical secretary at various doctor’s offices in the area.

She loved crafting and arranging flowers. Debbie was the most caring and giving person one could know. She would help anyone.



Viewing and receiving of friends will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc., 3896 Oakwood Ave, Austintown, OH 44515.



Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com

