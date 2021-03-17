Debra Joan Moore, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, March 15, 2021, Debra Joan Moore, age 66, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Youngstown on November 26, 1954 to John and Betty (Holland) Lindeman.

Debra is survived by her partner, Joseph Parsons of New Bedford, Pennsylvania; her beloved children, Chester “Ray” (Tracy) Moore, Jr. of Campbell, Ohio, Christina (Steve) Moore of Surprise, Arizona, John W. Moore of Melbourne, Florida and Patricia (Jose Chivan) Martinez of Campbell, Ohio; grandchildren, Joseph Gibbs, Brittney Powel, Derrick, Dylan, Kaitlyn, Johnny, Devin Moore, Selena, Antonio, Miguel, Angelina Gonzalez, Azalianna Cole, Jose A., Jocelyne, Chivan and Lacy Martinez; seven great-grandchildren (plus one on the way); brothers, Jack Lindeman, Thomas Lindeman and Mark Lindeman and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Debra was also preceded in death by her sisters, Susan Meluch and Roberta Morris.

Debra was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

She recently graduated from Youngstown State University receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work.

She spent much of her life being a great homemaker, the best gift she could give her family. She enjoyed baking and traveling but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially camping and fishing with her “grandkids.”

Viewing and visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515. Final viewing will be Friday morning, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Graveside Committal Prayers and burial will immediately follow at Ellsworth Cemetery.

