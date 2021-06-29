Debra Ivene Womack, Austintown, Ohio

June 27, 2021

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Ivene Womack, age 63, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

She was born in Norfolk, Virginia on November 28, 1957, to Cosmo and Ruth (Huish) Stevens.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Benjamin; daughter, Stephanie (Ryan) Niemeyer; son, Thomas (Charity) Abram; grandchildren, Caitlyn Niemeyer, Chandler Abram and Timothy Abram; siblings, Michelle Betchel, Michael Stevens, Addimae McNeill and Richard Stevens; and aunt, Jeanne Ruiz.

Debra loved her family and enjoyed the simple things life had to offer such as, crocheting and watching Anime with her granddaughter, Caitlyn.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

