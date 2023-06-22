BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, June 16, 2023, Debra Gale Albarq, age 59, of Boardman, Ohio passed away in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

She was born in Waco, Texas on September 27,1963, to Melvin Ray and Katherine Grace (Baxter) Thomas.

Debra graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1983, married and moved to Youngstown Ohio.

She worked for many years at the call center at InfoCision where she was loved by everyone.

Debra loved spending time with her family, sunflowers, purple butterflies, cooking and the beach. She was known for her kindness and selflessness and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Debra is survived by her children, Amanda Gale (Sean Ussery) French, Johnny Richard (Nichole) French, Jr., Jeremy Wayne (Kaylee) French, Anthony Michael (Jamie) French; grandchildren, Jacob Story, Jace Ussery, Caleb French, Aidan French, Kinsley French, Weston French, Jessi French; siblings, Larry Thomas, Donny (Jody) Thomas, Ricky (Vicky Stanfield Thomas) Thomas; sisters-in-law, Kathleen O’Briant Thomas, Brandy Thomas, and Joanne Thomas

Besides her parents, Debra was preceded in death death by her siblings, Cindy (the late David) Martinez, Gary Thomas, Ronny Thomas, Michael Thomas,

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Debra Gale (Thomas) Albarq, please visit our floral store.