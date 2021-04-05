Deborah Lee Nason, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debbie Nason, 66 of Berlin Center, was called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her home surrounded by loved ones.

She was born in Michigan on January 19, 1955 to the late Charles and Betty Saunders.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Saunders and nephew, Charles Saunders III.

She is survived by her husband, Craig Nason of Berlin Center; daughters, Jennifer Nason of Berlin Center, Jessica (Jeramey) Leipply of Austintown and Tracey (John) Toole of Canfield; two granddaughters, Taylor and Zoie; three grandsons, Michael, Zachary and Jonathan and two great-grandchildren.

She was a loving wife, mother and nana. She was nana to everyone who knew her. Her kindness and sweetness extended far beyond family and friends. Her smile could light up a room. She spent most of her time with family and friends and lived life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed.

There will be a celebration of life at her home at a later date, to be announced on Facebook for family and friends.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.