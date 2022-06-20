WHEATLAND, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah K. Yerian, 68, of Wheatland, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

She was born on August 25, 1953 in Butler, Pennsylvania to Lonnie and Elizabeth (Claypoole) Karenbauer.

Debbie attended Moniteau High School.

Her favorite things included knitting and camping and especially her dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Terry L. Yerian; sisters, Pamela Megyesi and Crystal (Ray) Foster; dear friend, John Moore and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Hillwig and brother, Richard Karenbauer.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

