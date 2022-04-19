YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah “Disco Deb” Campbell, age 61, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

She was born on March 18, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio to Oliver and Geraldine (Hartman) Danko.

After graduating from Chaney High School, Deborah worked at Idora Park. After the closing of Idora Park, she went on to work for Core Cleaning Services for many years.

Deborah loved to spend time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren, Kory, Kyle, Jackson, Kayden and Kyree. She enjoyed watching her favorite soap opera and when she had free time, she loved to go fishing. Deborah was a true Pittsburgh Steeler fan. She loved to watch them play.

Deborah leaves behind her sons, Kyle Campbell, Sr. of Youngstown, Ohio, Kory Campbell of Jacksonville, Florida; her sisters, Martha (Mike) Campbell of North Jackson, Ohio, Susan (James) Danko of Lisbon, Ohio, Kathy (Mike) Hogan of Boardman, Ohio and Wendy Danko of Boardman, Ohio; her nephews, James Danko Jr. of Struthers, OH, Josh (Ellen) Danko of Alliance, OH, Anthony (Mandy) Danko of Lisbon, OH, and Joseph Hogan of Boardman, Ohio; her nieces, Heather Hogan of Boardman, Ohio, Nicole Danko of Leetonia, Ohio and Mandy Danko of Lisbon, Ohio; her grandsons, Kory Campbell Jr., Jackson Campbell, Kyle Campbell Jr., Kayden Campbell and Kyree Campbell of Youngstown, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Debbie was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Campbell, her sister Sherri Danko and her brother-in-law, Nick Pachell.

