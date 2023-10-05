YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a brief illness, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Sakara, age 63, passed away at the Main Campus of the Cleveland Clinic.

She was born on September 30, 1960 to Thomas Edward and Patricia Ann (Venosky) Mountford.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Marc Allen Sakara of Youngstown; children, Layla Morris of Poland, Thomas “Tommy” Morris of Youngstown and Heather (Josh) Sakara of Struthers; grandchildren, Avery Lynn Patricia Morris of Poland and Lincoln James Calabrette of Struthers; siblings, Thomas Mountford of Youngstown, Colleen (Terry Round) Berarducci of Hubbard and Patrick (Christine) Mountford of Erie, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Pete Berarducci, as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends received from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3897 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515. Mass time to be announced shortly.

Share memories and send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deborah “Debbie” Lynn (Mountford) Sakara, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.