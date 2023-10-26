YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Deborah “Deb” Ann Quigley, age 67, on Monday, October 23, 2023, after a period of declining health.

She was born on February 3, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Thomas Quigley, Jr. and Judith Ann (Smith) Quigley.

Deborah was employed as a clerk at the Boardman BMV for 20+ years. She was great at her job, because she was wonderful with people and it was a job she truly enjoyed.



She loved going to casinos, watching Lifetime Movie Network, garage sale hunting and going to Ocean City to visit her son and his family but more than anything, the times she cherished most was when she was with her children, Jessica (George), Terrence (Valerie), Tracy (Ron) and Jennifer; beloved grandchildren, Arielle, Brittniann, Alexander, Kayla, Gavin, Vincent, Tyler, Jeremiah, Nicholas and Joseph and very special great-grandchildren, Cali, Annabelle and Kayden.

She will be missed by her siblings, Mary (Jim) Hernandez, Patrick (Pamela), James and Mark (Jill); uncles, John (Judi) and Ed and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends whom she dearly loved and lastly, her granddog, Karma and dog nephew, Magic.



In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents, Thomas and Elsie Quigley, Donald Smith, Jim and Mary Thornton and her beloved brother, Thomas III.



There will be no services per Deborah’s request. The family plans on having a celebration in her honor at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

She will be missed beyond measure.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.