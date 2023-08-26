AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the morning of Sunday, July 16, 2023, Debbie Lea Crivelli, age 65, passed away at home after a short battle with liver cancer.

She was born on July 26, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio to Mario and Marilyn Crivelli.

Debbie graduated in 1977 from what is now the Leonard Kirtz School in Austintown. She worked over 40 years in the adult services program for the Mahoning County Adult Services Company (MASCO) located in Boardman, Ohio.

Debbie enjoyed shopping with her sister, Dianne and watching music videos with a favorite preference toward Brett Michaels and Cher. She collected coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals, story books and barbie dolls. Debbie could always bring a smile to your face. She would light up the room when she was in your company and was the kindest and sweetest soul you would ever meet. Debbie was never at a loss for words and always on point with an appropriate comical response. One of her most exciting times of the year was the Fourth of July parade. She would ride in the truck that drove the Austintown trustees. Her brother, Darren, would drive and Debbie would sit in the front seat and throw candy. Debbie always felt like the queen of the ball when she was in the parade, especially when she would come to a group of her friends from the workshop or Leonard Kirtz School. She was one of those young ladies that touched your heart and left a lasting impression.

Debbie leaves her brothers, Donald G. Crivelli and Darren L. Crivelli of Austintown, David (Linn) Crivelli of Scotts Valley, California; nephew, Nickolas Crivelli of Scotts Valley, California; niece, Anne Crivelli of Dallas, Texas; cousins, Charles (Mary) Neff of Birmingham, Michigan, Bonnie Lou (Dr. Nelson) Weaver of Canton, Ohio and Amanda Rae Pilolli of Fort Worth, Texas. She also leaves close friends Margaret Snead, MaryJo Lariccia and David (Jenny) Ditzler of Austintown and Dorothy and Colleen Forestal of Boardman.

After she became ill in early June, Debbie never spoke of her sickness and had no fear. She repeatedly said she is going to heaven to be with mom and dad, she’s going to hug cousin Jimmy and she is going to tell Mom that Dianne was a good mother to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four days after passing her sister and caretaker, Dianne Crivelli unexpectedly died of a stroke. Debbie was interred with her Dianne on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Kerr Cemetery in Mineral Ridge, Ohio.

Hospice of the Valley provided Debbie with excellent end of life care. There were no calling hours.

