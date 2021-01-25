Dean David Varie, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, January 22, 2021, Dean David Varie, age 53, of Struthers, passed away at St Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born in Youngstown on January 12, 1968 to Alex and Phyllis (Santucci) Varie.

Dean is survived by his parents of Campbell; children, Gianna at home, Jessica Varie of Hudson, Ohio and Dean Varie, Jr. of Hudson, Ohio; stepfather, Carter Niec of Struthers; siblings, Kathy Varie Wells of Tennessee, Alex Varie of Struthers, Joe Varie of Florida and Mike Varie of Florida; in-laws, Bill and Cheryl Phipps of Florida; an aunt, two great-aunts, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Donations in memory of Dean Varie may be made to: American Cancer Society or personal.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44514.

