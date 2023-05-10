YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a courageous battle with esophageal cancer, Dawn King, age 44 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, Monday, May 8, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in Poland.

She was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 6, 1978, to David Lengyel, Sr. and Essie (Shoemaker) Treharne.

Dawn was raised in Springfield Township by her mom, Essie and “Dad”, Arthur Treharne.

She was a 1996 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

For many years Dawn worked at Pizza Joe’s eventually earning the position of Manager.

Some of Dawn’s favorite things were spending time at the casino, mastering puzzles, eating at Barry Dyngles and her all-time favorite, BACON! She was forever fearless, she loved her family and friends and could bring a room to tears with her unforgettable laughter.

Her husband, Scott Michael King, whom she married July 24, 2004, died December 18, 2021.

Dawn is survived by her daughter, Alyssa (Shawn, Sr.) Patterson of Austintown; grandson, Shawn Patterson, Jr. at home; siblings, Angela Lengyel of Cornersburg, David (Lydia) Lengyel, Jr. of Youngstown, Deana (Mike) Julia of Florida and Chad Treharne of Struthers; 13 nieces and nephews and her cats, Oreo and Brutus.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dawn was preceded in death by her “Dad”, Arthur Treharne and nephew, Brandon Leonelli.

Viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

