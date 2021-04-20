David Villafane, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Villafane, Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Isabel and David Villafane.

He is survived by his daughters, Brianna Marshall and Paige Villafane; mother, Isabel Pagan and sister, Ailene (Rob) Moore.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Villafane, Jr., please visit our floral store.