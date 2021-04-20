David Villafane, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

April 15, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Villafane, Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Isabel and David Villafane.

He is survived by his daughters, Brianna Marshall and Paige Villafane; mother, Isabel Pagan and sister, Ailene (Rob) Moore.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Villafane, Jr., please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com