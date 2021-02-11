David Talbott, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Apostle David J. Talbott, age 67, of West Palm Beach Florida, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned on February 4, 2021 from his earthly clothes to his heavenly garments.

David was born on November 17, 1953 to Charles William Talbott and Mattie Bell Gooch-Talbott of Youngstown Ohio.

David and Margaret Denise Wright were wedded in holy matrimony on July 19, 1974. In their 48 blessed years of marriage, two children were born, Sharon Elaine and Aaron J. Talbott.

David was a 1972 graduate of The Rayen High School.

He had been employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Head Start, IWC and The Exal Corporation.



In the early 1990s while attending Ebenezer Church of God In Christ, David served as Deacon/minister in training under the late Elder Calvin E. Kirkland. David and his family later transitioned for a season to (CFT) Christian Fellowship Tabernacle, under the pastorate of Apostle Philip J. Imler where David continued in preparation for the ministry. Upon the closing of CFT, David and his family returned to Ebenezer Church of God In Christ under Pastor Ernest Walker. In 2008, David and wife, Denise, after a three day revival in their home and by the laying on of hands by the late Apostles Dontonio and Patricia Wells, of Chicago, Illinois birthed their own ministry, “Hands of Faith.” In 2009 “Hands of Faith Ministry” was led to join with the late Apostle, John Terry Allen, Sr. Pastor of the Sword of the Lord where Apostle David taught, preached, and exhorted, with an excitement that was electrifying and would have you on your feet exalting and praising the name of the Jesus. Apostles Talbott in the desire to be truly planted where God wanted them, through prayer heard and answered a clarion call of the Lord to go to West Palm Beach Florida to fulfill their assignment, where they fed and clothed the homeless and ministered the Word of God.

Apostle David’s favorite scripture was Psalms 91; He that dwelled in the secret place of the Lord most high, shall abide under the shadow of the almighty, Lord and I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress and my God in Him will I trust.



He leaves to continue the apostolic mandate, his wife, Apostle Denise, children, Evangelist Sharon of West Palm Beach, Florida and Apostle Aaron J. (Tawana) Talbott of Duluth, Georgia. He leaves to cherish his memory his three sisters, Judy (Tom) Moncrief, Gerry Hopkins and Sheila Talbott, all of Youngstown, six grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, friends and associates.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Mattie Talbott and niece, Leslie Roxanne Lawson.

Viewing will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc., 3896 Oakwood Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Talbott, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.