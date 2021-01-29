David T. Weimer, Liberty Township, Ohio

January 24, 2021

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, January 24, 2021, David T Weimer, age 80, of Liberty Township, passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital. 

He was born in Youngstown on June 10, 1940 to David and Dora (White) Weimer.

David proudly served his country in the United Sates Army and Navy.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

