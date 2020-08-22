David Roger Holan, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, August 20, 2020, David Roger Holan, age 66, of Boardman, passed away at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He as born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 9, 1953 to Paul and Mary Holan.

David is survived by his wife, Lesa C. (DeBerry) Holan.

Full obituary will appear soon.

