David Ramirez, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, January 30, 2020, David Joseph Ramirez, age 56, of Campbell, Ohio passed away at Austinwoods.

He was born in Youngstown on October 27, 1963 to Joseph A. and Carolyne (Lopez) Ramirez.

Besides his mother, David is survived be his beloved wife, Michelle C. (Sledge) Ramirez; son, Jason Powell (Michelle Lee) Ramirez of Youngstown; grandchildren, Kassandra, Alexandra, Jerael, Michael Ramirez, Cameron Jackson, Savannah Jacobs, all of Youngstown; siblings, Rebecca (Louis) Banks, of Youngstown, Jared Ramirez, of Girard, Kirk Wooding of Georgia; brother and sister-in-laws, Patricia Davis, of Alabama, Ashley (Sandra) Sledge, of Illinois, Vincent (Pandora) Sledge; his extended family through love, brothers, Rajen P. Lakhani, of Georgia, Ralph (Virginia) Walls, of New York; sister, Dina (Keith) Buckner, of Campbell; son, Nick (Didra) Myers, of Struthers; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and hundreds of brothers and sister at the Kingdom Hall.

Besides his father, David was preceded is death by his mother and father-in-law, Ezell and Rosa Lee Sledge; brother and sister-in-laws, Diana B. Sledge, Rita (the Late Reginald) Love, Carl Sledge and Ezell Sledge Jr.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Austintown/West Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 550 N Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S Silvat Inc. Share memories and send condolences by visiting: www.cremateohio.com.

