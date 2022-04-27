YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” R. Cain, Sr., 79, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on November 6, 1942 in Lost Creek, West Virginia to Earl Sedwick Cain and Freda Averela (Eagle) Cain.



He attended Rayen High School.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Dave enjoyed serving his two terms, which included his deployment on the USS Blandy (DD-943) destroyer. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned home to his family in Youngstown, Ohio.



Dave fell in love with Lalah A. Salman and exchanged vows on August 17, 1970. Together they raised their children, David R., Jr., Dina and Kathy.



He was employed at different companies throughout his life. A great provider, he worked two jobs to support his family. He was a mechanic at K-Mart where he advanced to a manager position. He also managed at the Goodyear Tire Company and was an associate at Brainard Rivet Company. Dave’s last position where he labored and loved was with General Electric Company. He had fond memories at the Ohio lamp plant of the good, the bad and the ugly. He retired after 27 years of service with his parting words, “Keep your head above the water, and have fun.”



Dave enjoyed his retirement to the fullest with camping at Holiday Camplands for more than 30 years and coaching the Poland Bulldogs girls soccer team. Most of all, he loved and cherished spending time with his family and friends, playing games, fishing and telling stories around a campfire. Dave was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend.



He was welcomed into Heaven by his parents; brothers, Eddie and Bernard Cain; sister, Helen Humphries and grandsons, David R. Cain III and Israel Daniel Cain.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Lalah, who loved and supported him in sickness and in health; children, David (Nancy) R. Cain, Jr. of Cleveland, Ohio, Dina Saileem of Boardman, Ohio and Kathy Cain of Poland, Ohio; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Staub of California; brother, Kenny Cain of Struthers, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Dave, also known as “Pap Pap,” will be dearly missed. He will always be in the hearts, thoughts and cherished memories of his loved ones.



As Dave requested, no memorial service will be held.



Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. Share memories or send condolences by visiting cremateohio.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.