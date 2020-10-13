David Michael Doll, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 12, 2020, David Michael Doll, age 72, of Liberty Township, passed away suddenly at home.

He was born in Indiana on February 26, 1948 to Carl Andrew and Helen Frances (Carie) Doll.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.

